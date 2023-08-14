Susan M. Bushard

Susan Mary Bushard, age 60 of Ironton went home with her Lord on August 9, 2023. She was born in Buffalo, New York on February 20. 1963 to Ronald and Diana (Sommer) Engasser Sr.

Susan married Michael James Bushard on August 1, 2009 in Crosby. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby and attended the Corner Fringe Ministries in Coon Rapids. Susan was a Realtor with Kurilla Realty Jim Christensen Marketing Team and was a former Executive Assistant for UPI in Brainerd.

Susan is survived by her husband, Michael; her father, Ronald Engasser Sr. of Buffalo, NY; her mother, Diana LaCourse of Buffalo, NY; three daughters, Amanda (Christopher Knoll) Glass of St. James, MN, Erinn (James) Hoyt of Crosby, MN and Emily (Jimmy) VanderArk of Jenkins, MN; two sons, Paul (Hanna) Bushard of Crosby, MN and Jon Bushard of Carver, MN; two brothers, Ronald (Cheryl Lynn) Engasser Jr. of Buffalo, NY and David (Mary) Engasser of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Kim (Bruce) Zehnder of Buffalo, NY and Linda Engasser of Melbourne, FL; and fifteen grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Woodland Cemetery in Irondale Township. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorial are preferred to the Immanuel Lutheran’s Manna for Malawi Mission (Malawi Orphan Care Project) or Corner Fringe Ministries-India. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.