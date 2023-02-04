Susie Baillif

Susie A. Baillif, 74, of Brainerd, passed away, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home. A Celebration of Susie’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Living Word North in Brainerd with a gathering of family and friends beginning at Noon on Thursday with a reception after. Interment will be at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley.

Susan Ann was born April 19, 1948, in St. Paul, the daughter of Ted and Anne Michaud. After graduating from Mounds View High School, Susie did attend St. Cloud State University for a short time before she and her best friend took a road trip to California. Several years later, she found her niche as a CNA and activities assistant for Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby. She was there for more than 30 years. In addition, Susie’s passion for helping people and love of horses led her to found Mounted Eagles - horsemanship therapy program to people with disabilities. She was instrumental in its operation and success for the last 30 years.

Susie’s love for God was always at the forefront of her decisions. She was kind, generous, and had the biggest heart in the world. She was exactly what you needed when you needed it - whether offering a hug, words or encouragement or constructive criticism. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and kayaking. Susie was never idle and could always find something to do and someone she loved to do it with.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 48 years, Harold; children, Kymberlee (Carlos) Haynes and Jim (Kari) Baillif; grandchildren, Cory (Bridget), Jared, Kaitlyn, Caleb (Morgan), Rachel, Grace, Dominick, and Kristina; great-grandchildren, Cruz, Tilly, and Hannah; sister, Faye Schuett; and many extended family members, friends, and a horse or two.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mounted Eagles to support her life’s biggest passion: helping those in need through the love of horses. (www.mountedeagles.com)

