Sylvia Bowman, age 93, of Pequot Lakes, went home to Jesus on February 27, 2023, peacefully and with family by her side. Visitation will start at noon. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. with lunch following on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Crosslake Lutheran Church, 35960 County Road 66, Crosslake, MN. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.