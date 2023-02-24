Terri E. Anderson

Terri Ellen Anderson (Nelson) was born on September 18, 1967, to parents Lloyd and Ellen (Thorp) Nelson of Staples, Minnesota. Upon graduation from Staples High School, Terri attended Anoka Community College, where she obtained her nursing degree and became a registered nurse in the state of Minnesota. She would spend the rest of her working career caring and being an advocate for others in various healthcare settings.

Terri was married, a marriage that later dissolved but blessed her with two wonderful daughters, Holly and Kaylee. In 2011, Terri met the love of her life, Jason Anderson. The two were united in marriage in 2013, and this union provided them both with bonus children. Terri gained 4 children - Noah, Hannah, Jonah and Micah; and Jason gained 2 daughters, Holly and Kaylee.

Terri was known to be fun, caring and loving. She had a passion for playing her grand piano, spending time with friends and family, and being outdoors. In the summers, you could see Terri floating down the river, spending time on a sandy beach or walking the trails behind her home with Jason and their three dogs. She also enjoyed traveling, golfing, visiting the casino, shopping, getting some Chinese food or admiring the beauty of her flower beds and the wildlife that roamed near her home. She especially enjoyed hearing owls in the yard and seeing the deer right out her windows. Terri had a beautiful soul and a big heart. She was strong-willed and stood tall, even when faced with hardship. Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2019, she never complained and never asked why. Instead, she accepted what life brought her and trusted God’s will.

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Terri passed away at the age of 55 after a 4-year fight with cancer. She passed away in the comfort of her home in Motley, Minnesota with her husband, daughter and son-in- law by her side.

Terri is survived by her husband, Jason; mother, Ellen Nelson; children, Holly (Jude) Atkinson, Kaylee (Logan) Swendsrud, Noah, Hannah, Jonah and Micah Anderson; brothers, Scott (Doreen) Nelson and Kevin (Julie) Nelson; grandchildren, Jace, Hayden and Ethan; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Nelson; her grandparents; and her best friend, Beth Woolridge. A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements for Terri are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville.