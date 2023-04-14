Terry Allen Dechaine, age 83, of Green Valley, Arizona and formerly of Brainerd, and Laporte, MN, passed away in Arizona on December 30, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 12th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, in Baxter, Minnesota. A visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service.

Terry was born in Brainerd to Henry & Elaine (Rakow) Dechaine on December 14, 1939.

He worked at NorthStar Plating since the day it opened and remained committed there for over 25 years. He married Patricia Ramsey on May 19, 1972. Terry and Patricia worked and made their home in Brainerd for the next 30 years.

They retired to a home built mostly by Terry in Lakeport township, Hubbard County on Kabekona Lake in 2002. They spent several months during each year there when Terry would enjoy Fishing, Golf at Tianna Golf course in Walker, and deer hunting in the forest by Blackduck, MN. He felt blessed to be able to hunt up there for 53 years with friend Doug, brothers “Koko” & Danny, nephew Todd, and stepson Lee. Terry and Patricia resided on Kabekona Lake for 25 years but were also able to spend a few months during the winter in Green Valley, Arizona for 17 years. On October 26, 2021, the lake property was sold, and the Arizona property became their permanent home.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia; children: Lindy Johnson and Lee (Fran) Johnson; granddaughter, Kari (Eric) Johnson; great grandchildren; Cora, Anthony, and Cooper. Siblings: Gerald “Koko” Dechaine, Daniel (Darlene) Dechaine and Gail Borg. Terry is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Sharon Zontelli, Charlene Tellock, and Marilyn Ramacher.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.