We are sad to announce the passing of Terry (Annen) Brosnihan. She died at age 74 surrounded by her family. Terry was born in Northwood, ND, on July 7, 1948, to Donald and Virginia (Natland) Annen, the third of six children.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents Virginia and Donald Annen and is survived by her daughter Bridget (Joe) Langle; grandchildren, Haley and Ethan; siblings Diana Ziesemer, Ronald (Diane) Annen, Suzin Annen, Thomas (Cheryl) Annen, and Cynthia (Richard) Maloney; Aunt Vivian Annen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

We are holding a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 16, 2023, 1:00 PM, in the Marjorie Powell Allen Chapel at Powell Gardens, Kingsville, MO. We invite all family and friends to attend and remember her wonderful life.

Toblers Flowers of Kansas City will deliver flowers to Powell Gardens, (816) 241-6150.