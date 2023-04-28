Terry Clark of Tucson, AZ and raised in Brainerd, MN died Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, surrounded in love by his family. He was 63.

Terry was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge. His eclectic interests ranged from model trains to beekeeping, history, hiking, silly British comedies, naps, air and space studies, and sunsets. His music tastes ran the gamut from Gregorian chants to Motown to the Ramones. He also loved baseball, hockey, Formula One Racing, and dogs. He tolerated cats.

But he loved his family the most.

Terry was preceded in death by his father Ken, aunt Debbie, other uncles and aunts, and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Joan; children, Catie Clark, Debbie (Dan) Caponio, and Emily Clark; granddaughter, Flora Caponio; mother, Bernie Clark; and siblings Steve (Lisa), John (Erin), Michelle, and Jeff.

He will always be missed.

A Graveside Service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd. The family will begin gathering and sharing memories at 10:00 a.m.