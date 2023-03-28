Terryl Close

Terryl Ann “Terri” Close, 55, of East Gull Lake, passed away at her home Sunday, March 26, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home and again one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday. Private Interment will take place at St. Thomas of the Pines Cemetery.

Terri was born March 2, 1968, in Elk Grove, Ill., the daughter of Alvin F. and Earlynn (Trott) Hattendorf. After graduating high school, Terri attended the University of Wisconsin - Stout and fell in love at first sight with Shawn Close. The two married on October 12, 1992. The family moved to the Brainerd Lakes Area in 2006 and Terri began working for the school district. She spent the last ten years at Forestview working in Special Education.

Terri was one in a million. She was the ultimate nurturer, had a big heart, and an eclectic musical taste (que Kool & the Gang AND Barbara Streisand). Terri’s faith was strong and she used that faith to support so many people in her life. She adored spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren. She had a few sayings that were repeated most days; one was: We Be Nice Every Day. In honor of Terri, her family hopes you live your life in that spirit.

Terri is loved and will forever be missed by her husband of 31 years, Shawn; daughters, Taylor, and Mekenna (Kyle Johnson); adopted daughter, Samantha (Jamie Vale); grandchildren, Everly Close, Ezra Johnson, and Grayson Johnson; mom, Earlynn Hattendorf; sister, Tracy (Scott) Clark; parents-in-law, Allen and Evelyn Close; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Carter; brother, Todd; and father, Alvin.

Terri had a love of animals, especially her dogs, Lily and Duke, in that spirit, memorials for Terri are preferred to the Babinski Foundation.

Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.