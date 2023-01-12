Theodore Silva

Col. Theodore (Ted) S. Silva (US Army Ret), a long-time resident of Crosslake MN, died on Thursday, Dec 22, 2022 of complications from COVID-19. Ted was born Aug. 26, 1934 in Newton, MA, to his father, Mr. Theodore R. Silva of Provincetown, MA, and mother, Rosemary Scott of Newton. He lived in Quincy, MA with his parents and younger brother Charles until enrolling at Northeastern University in Boston, in 1952, where he majored in English and Journalism. He earned a partial ROTC scholarship while at Northeastern and earned a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army upon his graduation in 1956.

In that same year, he married his college sweetheart and first wife, Phyllis (Phid) Hogan. Ted’s first military station abroad was Meunchweiller, Germany, where Ted and Phid welcomed their first two of four sons, Teddy Jr. and Patrick (Rick). In Germany, they also developed a life-long friendship with fellow officer Verne Sherve and his wife, Helen. From Germany, the Silvas moved to Fort Huachuca, AZ, where their third son, Charles, was born in 1960. Thereafter, they moved to Blacksburg, VA, where Ted taught in the ROTC program at Virginia Tech, and welcomed their fourth son, Christopher, in 1966.

Ted was assigned to the First Infantry Division and served a tour in Vietnam with The Big Red One in 1968-69 as the Executive Officer of the 121st Signal Corps Battalion. While in Vietnam, Ted earned a Bronze Star with Valor, a second Bronze Star, two Air Medals for helicopter missions over a war zone, the Meritorious Service Medal and other commendations. After Vietnam, the Silvas spent three years on assignment in Hawaii, the last two in the Joint Pacific Command under Admiral John McCain Sr., from which the Vietnam War was conducted. While in Hawaii, Ted earned a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Hawaii. In 1972, Ted was again assigned to the 121st Signal Corps Battalion, then located with the Big Red One at Fort Riley, KS, but this time as the Battalion Commander.

From Fort Riley, Ted was assigned to the Pentagon and moved his family to Northern Virginia in 1973. They spent a few years in Springfield, VA until Ted was promoted to Brigade Commander of the 2nd Signal Corps Training Brigade in Fort Gordon, GA, in1978. After two years in Fort Gordon, Ted was re-assigned to the Pentagon, where he spent the final 9 years of his career. He retired from the Army, after 33 years, in 1989 as a full Colonel,

Upon retirement from the Army, he worked for the ANDRULIS Research Corporation as a Senior Analyst and Program Manager in the areas of mobilization planning and operations, and Army Reserve policy development. As well, he served as an evaluator of performance in numerous functional areas by Army Reserve organizations which had been activated during OPERATIONs DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM. Ted worked at Andrulis until his final retirement from all work in 1996. He lost Phid in 1990 to COPD and other pulmonary ailments.

In retirement he re-united with Helen Sherve, who had lost Verne in 1988 as a result of complications from Agent Orange exposure while serving in Vietnam. In fact Ted and Helen worked tirelessly to have a panel added to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. honoring veterans who died after the war from Agent Orange poisoning sustained during the war. Verne’s name appears on that panel. Ted and Helen were eventually married to each other in January, 1992. For the remainder of his life, Ted and Helen split their living between Ted’s house in Burke, VA. and Helen’s house in Crosslake.

While living in Crosslake, Ted became involved in many civic organizations and local events. His volunteer work since retirement consisted of numerous church-related projects; Homeowners Association President; member of Brainerd Dispatch Advisory Board; member of Brainerd Dispatch Editorial Review Board; member of Crosslake Utilities Commission; and a Director on the Whitefish Golf Club Board of Directors.

Ted organized the Crosslake community Memorial Day service at Crosslake Lutheran Church for nearly 20 years. He arranged for guest speakers, pilots for the aerial flyover, and the recognition of veterans and their families. It became an annual event that many residents of and visitors to the Brainerd Lakes area found meaningful. It was very important to keep this service going every year.

When told of his grandfather’s death, Ted’s oldest grandchild, Evan Silva said, simply, “He was my hero.”

Ted is survived by Helen, his sons Teddy Jr. and Chris, 9 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren (with a 3rd on the way), Helen’s son, Bruce Sherve of Minneapolis, his wife Sandy and their 3 children. Sadly, his sons Rick and Chuck, and step son, Alan, all predeceased Ted.

A memorial service will be held for Ted in the Spring of 2023 in Crosslake, where Helen will continue to reside. Ted will eventually be interred at Arlington National Cemetery later in the Spring of 2023.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.