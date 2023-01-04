Theresa Poradek

Theresa Joy (Napp) Poradek, 68, of Deerwood, passed away on December 30, 2022, at her home.

Theresa was born on January 8, 1954, in Owatonna, MN to Herbert and Elsie (Dutton) Napp. She was married to Robert Poradek on January 15, 1994, in Onamia, MN. Theresa loved the outdoors, fishing, card games especially cribbage, and board games. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A private family service will be held on January 14, 2023, followed by a Celebration of Life for friends and family to attend at the Garrison VFW Pavilion (27234 Monroe Street Garrison, Minnesota 56450) on January 15, 2023, at 1:00pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.