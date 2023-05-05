Thomas C. Bock

Thomas Clifford Bock, 68, of Brainerd, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay.

Tom’s family will celebrate his life with a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Tom was born February 23, 1955, in Brainerd, the son of Clifford and Jean (Kennedy) Bock. As a young boy, he was independent - a trait that later served him well but might have frustrated a teacher or two. After high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served for four years before his honorable discharge. Most of his life he worked in hospitality, specifically in kitchens. He enjoyed his work no matter what the location.

Tom was an outdoorsman - hunting and fishing whenever he was able. He was proud of his 41 years of sobriety and made many friends in The Club. He spent many hours at The Club (and later at the VA Home) playing Cribbage. His loud laugh was infectious, and his personality was BIG. He made an impact when he met people - and sometimes it took a moment or two for you to realize his generous heart and kindness. His love for his Lord was often accompanied by a few choice words - but you came to realize there was nothing he wouldn’t do for someone in need.

He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Margaret Loney, Steve (Donna) Bock, Theresa (Dave) Steele, Connie (Brian) Frisch, Cindy (Jeff) Konich, and Nancy (Rob) Rundquist; 15 nieces and nephews; NUMBER great-nieces and great-nephews; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Jean.

In lieu of flowers, Tom would be honored if you found someone in need and helped them. Paying it forward would be the best way to remember his life.

