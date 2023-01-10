Thomas Engfer

Thomas R. Engfer, 81, of Breezy Point, MN passed away peacefully at his home on January 2, 2023. A funeral service for Thomas will be held on January 21, 2023, at the Belle Plaine Vets Club. There will be a visitation starting at 10:00am and a prayer service at 12:00pm. Burial with Military honors and lunch will follow.

Thomas was born on April 23, 1941, and raised in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, joined the Navy Reserves, and served for 10 years. Thomas was very proud of serving with the Honor Guard at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy. He attended St. Thomas University and went on to own a Tool and Die Company in Coon Rapids called Palm Tool. Thomas met his wife, Marilyn, while she was working at 3M in 1974, and they married on April 26, 1980.

Thomas loved to hunt and fish and loved a good round of golf with friends and family. He was very involved in community activities and organizations, and was a member of Rotary, Planning Commissions in Coon Rapids and Breezy Point, he started a Ducks Unlimited Chapter in Coon Rapids, and was a member of the Pelican Lake Conservation Club and the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Schnobrich) Engfer, his daughters Kimberly (Dean) Swanson, Tammy (Lonnie) Kopka, and Cindy (Mick) Stokes, his grandchildren Nathan Kopka, Jared Swanson, Paige Swanson, and Dillon Stokes, his mother in-law Sedonia Schnobrich, in-laws Jeanne Engfer, Pat Babb, Faye (Mike) Connery, Carol (Mike) Molden, and Gayln (Sheryl) Schnobrich; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Rolland and Marie Engfer, his brothers Jon and Gary Engfer, his father in-law Eldor Schnobrich, his sister in-laws Pat Engfer, Mary Riebel and Wendy Shol, brother’s in-law George and Lauren Schnobrich and Dave Babb, and his nephew Marc Engfer.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made to cancer research in memory of Thomas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.