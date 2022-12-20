June 26, 1940 - Dec. 19, 2022

AITKIN, Minn. - Thomas Gravelle, 82, Aitkin, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 19, in Aicota Health Care Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father Mike Patullo will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Aitkin American Legion Post 86 and Aitkin V.F.W. Post 1727. Interment will be in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Aitkin.

Arrangements by Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Aitkin.