Thomas J. Ringhand

Thomas James Ringhand Jr., age 57 of Ironton died on December 8, 2022 in Seattle Washington from cardiac complications while attending his son Tucker’s National Cross Country Division II Championships. He was born in Crosby on October 28, 1965 to Thomas “Tuck” and Karen (Braff) Ringhand. Tom graduated from the Crosby-Ironton High School, class of 1984. He received a BA Degree from Bemidji State and his MA Degree from St. Cloud State. He was a Industrial Arts Educator serving the School Districts of Bowbells, ND, Sommerset WI, Brainerd and Crosby-Ironton. He also coached cross country, track, and basketball in some compacity within all the school districts tenure. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Tom married Tammy Meyer on February 22, 1998 in Crosby.

Tom is survived by his wife Tammy; five sons, Luke Ringhand of Crosby, Tucker Ringhand of Houghton, MI, David Ringhand of St. Paul, Joseph Ringhand and Isaiah Ringhand both of Ironton; five daughters, Kristin Ringhand of Rochester, Naomi Ringhand of Virginia, Angel Ringhand, Maria Ringhand and Margaret Ringhand all of Ironton; his mother, Karen Ringhand of Deerwood; one sister, Julie (Brian) Johnson of Chisago City; one niece and one nephew.

Preceding Tom in death are his father, Thomas “Tuck” Ringhand Sr. and one son, Thomas Ringhand III.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. Visitation will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with at prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.