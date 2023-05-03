Thomas L. Kleineck

September 9th, 1940 - April 28th, 2023

Tom was born in Mt. Vernon, Iowa and passed in his sleep quietly at the Little Falls Care Center after a long battle with illness.

Tom was a veteran of the USAF where he served 4 years, initially as a cook, but ended his service as a Generals Aid.

Tom was a dairy farmer, owned and operated a service station and later an agricultural feed and seed business before finally going to work for USPS. He began his postal career as a rural mail carrier in Iowa, later transferring to Brainerd, MN where he eventually retired as a city mail carrier.

Tom had many interests. He was on a fire department for 23 years spending the last 7 years as it’s fire chief. During that time he also was certified as an instructor for the national Fire Fighter #1 program, instructing fire fighters all over the state of Iowa.

Tom loved all sports and spent a good deal of time participating in his younger years and spectating more as he grew older.

Tom is survived by his partner of 30 years, Judy Mattson; brother, Bill; 4 children, son, Rick and James, daughters, Elizabeth and Lynnette; nephew, Chris, Niece Cathy. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Tom was loved by everyone he came in contact with and will be dearly missed.

A private graveside service is scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.