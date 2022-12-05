Thomas LeDoux

Thomas L. LeDoux, age 69, of Hastings and previously of Brainerd, died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:00 am with a reception luncheon to follow at the Brainerd VFW from 11:30am - 1:30pm.

Tom was born to Louis and Rose (Haubrick) LeDoux on March 16, 1953 in Brainerd. He loved to joke and had a knack for making friends and creating laughter. He proudly served his country for many years and had a great passion for fishing, hunting and sports - especially baseball. He made sure that his three daughters knew how to throw a ball, steal 3rd base, and cast a fishing rod.

He is survived by his children, Charlene (Adam) Kronstedt, Angela (Randy) Stroud and Kate (Derek) Castleberg; grandchildren, Noah, Will, Jude, Irie, and Charlie Kronstedt; Connor and Marissa Stroud; and Max, Kairi, and Rivers Castleberg; the mother of his children, Pamela Beebe; siblings, Earl LeDoux, Mike LeDoux, and Theresa Hines.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Tony LeDoux and Sandy Foster.

In lieu of flowers, his children request that memorials be sent to: MN Veterans Home, 1200 18th St. E, Hastings, MN 55033

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.