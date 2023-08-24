Thomas S Mueller, 76, passed away August 17, 2023, at his home in Centennial, Colorado.

Tom was born November 27, 1946, to Norbert and Josephine (Popp) Mueller in St. Cloud, MN and graduated from Washington High School in 1964. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Curt, sister-in-law, Margaret (Rossow), and niece, Patricia Ann. Tom is survived by his wife, Jean (Gadway), daughters, Cathy Mueller and Gwen Bonilla, son-in-law, Brian Reichlin, grandchildren, Charlie and Sarah, and brothers Mark and Tim. A gathering to celebrate Tom’s life will be held for family and friends in Centennial Colorado.