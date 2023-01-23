Tim Feibiger, 52, of Pequot Lakes died unexpectedly in his sleep on the morning of January 19, 2023. Tim was born on October 7, 1970, to Adolph and Betty Fiebiger in Mayville, ND. He attended high school to the 10th grade but was passionate about education and later in life pursued a B.S in Organizational Behavior from St. Scholastica graduating with a 4.0.

Tim worked as a field service technician and was passionate about service, serving as the Mayor of Kerkhoven for two years before moving to the Brainerd Lakes area. He loved horticulture, spending time working on planting projects and volunteering as a master gardener for Crow Wing County. Anyone who knew Tim knew he had a great sense of humor and great wit and was always a source of entertainment for those around him.

Tim is survived by his life partner of 22 years, Jennifer Quam; son, Jacob; two brothers, Adolph and Michael; sister, Nancy Fiebiger; three nieces: Kayla, Krystal, and Lindsay; one nephew, Kyle; and his goddaughter, Kenzi Quam. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randy.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes, on Friday January 27 from 2:00-4:00 pm.