Timothy Allen Clark, 53, of Brainerd, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away into the arms of his loving Savior at his home on Sunday May 28, 2023. A Funeral Service for Tim will be held on Friday June 2, 2023, at 11:00am at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday June 1, 2023, from 6:00pm - 9:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Brainerd.

Tim was born on August 30, 1969, at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was baptized on December 28, 1969, at Vang Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN. His sponsors were Lana Leabo and Donna Anderson. Tim was confirmed in his faith on April 24, 1983, at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd. He attended Whittier Elementary and was active in Cub Scouts. When he was 12 years old, he caught a Silver Red Horse fish in the Mississippi River weighing 7lb, 6oz, which broke the state record! He received an award for this fish in January 1983 at the Centennial Bld in St. Paul. Tim was proud of his newspaper delivery route that he had for 6 years while in school. He graduated from Brainerd High School in 1987, where he earned trophies in DECA Club. He went to St. Cloud for district competitions in sales and went the to the cities for state competitions in hard-line sales. He graduated, with Honors, from CLC, with his associate degree in 1989. Tim, being an avid fisherman, deer hunter, and duck hunter, was employed for 40 years in the wholesale bait business with his father and brothers.

Tim married Marie Hoff on July 29, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marie, his loving parents Linda Boyer and Kent Clark, his stepchildren Thomas, Brittany, Tiffany, Kimberly, Kaley, and Abbey, six step-grandchildren, his three brothers Trevor, Russell (Jessica), and Randy, his nephew and nieces Tyler, Jasmin, Hailey, and Gunnar, and many best friends.

Tim is preceded in death by grandparents Dorothy & Alfin Leabo, stepfather Burl Boyer, step grandfather Clarence Jensen, grandparents Doris and Al Clark, niece Sofie Rose Clark, cousins Luke and Becca Ludwig, uncle Bob Leabo and Aunt Donna Anderson.

Tim loved his family and will always be missed.

