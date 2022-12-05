Timothy R. Vansickle, Ph.D., 71, of Brainerd, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, and is survived by his bride of nearly 50 years, Kathryn (Vovk) Vansickle; daughters, Michelle Vansickle and Anne (Matthew) Junkert; grandchildren, Taylor Loney, Hannah and Joseph Junkert; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Jameson Loney.

Tim was born January 19, 1951, in Biwabik, the son of Rex and Mary Vansickle. He graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1969 and enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1970. He proudly served in Vietnam. Tim was a life-long Catholic, who like so many, fell away from his faith but as he would say, with the help of Fr. Thomas Dufner and his good friend, Norm Coone, experienced a reversion in the early 2000s that sustained him and brought him peace and joy.

He liked woodworking and projects around the house. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Having everyone over for Sunday Dinners was something Tim cherished and looked forward to every week. The time he spent with his family was priceless.

Tim led by example and from the front. He believed strongly in principles and codes learned in the Marine Corps. He worked tirelessly to be the patriarch of the family and found great pleasure in watching each member of the family grow to become the person God made them to be.

He is loved and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to Mass and stay for a reception to follow. Interment with Military Honors will be held privately at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley.

