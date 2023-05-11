Timothy (Tim) Bernard Breitbach, 69, passed away on April 30th, 2023 with his son and fiancé by his side as a result of complications due to pneumonia and ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2-4 pm on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, in Baxter, MN.

Tim is survived by his Mother Rosemary Sieben Breitbach of Brainerd; his son Andrew of Brainerd; sister Leesa Geary of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his three brothers of Brainerd, David, Alan, and Brandi, his sister-in-law and Peter. Tim is also survived by his significant other and fiancé Linda. Tim has nieces and nephews who were all special to him. There will be a celebration of Life for family and close friends at a later date. Tim will not only be sadly missed but loved more than words can ever say, his love of family and Finance will forever be in our hearts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.