Toni Jo Britton (Graff), beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and widow, has returned home on July 19th, 2023 to be with her husband Ronald Leslie Britton, her parents Henry and Hazel Graff, grandparents and her beloved pets that have crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

Toni was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on January 07, 1944. This is where she was raised, and went to school. She has a younger sister, Kimmie Graff and younger brother, Jon Graff, as well as cousins, and extended family. Her first job was with Burlington Northern at the railroad yard. Toni then married Harvey Love on January 12th, 1963. They had a girl, Desiree Dawn Love. Toni and Harvey would go on to separate, as couples sometimes do. Toni then married Ronald Leslie Britton, November 27, 1965. Together they had two sons, Leigh Ronald Britton and Aaron Dale Britton, and that would complete their family. Together, Toni, Ronnie and their children would move to Sandpoint, Idaho June 1975.

Ronnie and Toni, upon arriving to north Idaho and settling in Sandpoint, built their first home, then started RB Quality Construction. While Ronnie was the primary designer and builder, Toni ran the business end of things. Together, with their strong work ethic, they built 30 custom homes before retiring.

Toni was creative and enjoyed many hobbies. With that, Toni became an avid flower gardner. She loved camping and exploring the great NW. She was an avid runner for many years. She learned her way around a computer and started a website where she shared her love for her home, “The Piney Woods”, which was built by her and Ronnie after the kids had grown and left home. On her website she shared her poetry and photography, and stories of her life with her husband, family and most of all her love of cats and kittens.

Toni volunteered at the Panhandle Animal Shelter for many years, where she worked with the cats and kittens. For many years she photographed each cat and kitten that came to the shelter, and created a personal feline bio, then posting the bio on Petsaver, Facebook and the shelters website. She also fostered 167 cats and kittens during those years. Once COVID came along and volunteers were no longer able to come into the shelter, she retired from her volunteer position.

This just scratches the surface of this very smart, wise, strong, creative woman we have the honor of calling mom. We love you, miss you and you will forever be in our hearts. Until we meet again. Dawn, Leigh and Aaron.

Family and friends are invited to sign Toni’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service, Sandpoint, Idaho.