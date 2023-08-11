Valerie Carlson

Valerie Ann Carlson, 73, of Brainerd passed away on July 25, 2023. A Celebration of Valerie’s life will be held on Saturday August 26, 2023 at 1:00pm at South Long Lake Town Hall in Brainerd, MN.

Valerie was born on September 24, 1950, to Orville and Thelma (Lockwood) Speed in Brainerd, MN. She worked for many years as a security driver for GSSC, where she was known as a ‘mother figure’. Before that, she was employed for many years at Range Printing. Valerie also loved all animals, especially horses. Vals “special” cat, Jinx was cremated 5 years ago. She wanted those ashes mixed with hers. She enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with family. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Valerie is survived by her children Dain (Jessica) Carlson and Vanessa Carr; siblings Richard (Bette) Speed, Connie (Roger) Barnett, Patricia (Lloyd) Lapka, David (Linda) Speed, Gregory (Leslie) Speed, and Jeff Speed; grandchildren Jody, Jordan, and Kayle; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Orville and Thelma Speed, and nephew Troy Speed.

Please send memorials and floral arrangements in care of Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.