Valerie “Val” I. (Walla) Somerville

Val Somerville 72, passed away at home in Monticello the evening of Wednesday, December 14, 2022. After a long battle of 15 years with Wegener’s Granulomatosis disease that also triggered many other complications, especially in the last year. She was with her husband, Bob Somerville of 52 years in his arms.

Val was born to Mayme (Leppala) and Clarence Walla in Duluth Minnesota on September 20, 1950 and moved to Brainerd while in early childhood. There, Mayme remarried to Joseph Popowski and Val was raised with her brother Lyle, and sister Yvonne that all preceded her in death. She graduated Washington High School in Brainerd class of 68, then she met Bob who lived down the street and was married August 15, 1970.

Val is survived by loving husband, Bob; daughters, Betsy and Katie; and granddaughter, Kenzie. Visitation will be held at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 22nd starting at 11am to 1pm, service will be at 1pm at the same location. A celebration of life is to follow at the Monticello VFW from 3:30pm to 6:30pm.

