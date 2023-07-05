Vernette Hill

Vernette Joanne Hill born on January 27, 1934, was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 3, 2023.

Vernette is survived by her son, Bradley (wife Cathy), and her son, Shannon; and her grandchildren, Garrett and Caitlin.

A special thank you to A Daughter’s Love Assisted Living in Staples, Minnesota and Knute Nelson Hospice who provided outstanding care.

Vernette was preceded in death by her husband, George; her siblings, Angeline, Rosella, Carol, and Oswald; also many aunts and uncles, including her clo se uncle Kenny. Family and Friends will gather for a Graveside service at 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Brainerd. Caring for Vernette and her family, Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home, Brainerd