Vernon O. Orth, 85, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, at his home in Fort Myers, FL. He was born on September 14, 1937, to Ora & Maurine Orth at their home in Delavan, MN. He was the second oldest of 8 boys.

Vern loved growing up on the farm. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing football & basketball in high school. He was a graduate of Freeborn High School in 1956.

On August 3, 1956, Vern was united in marriage to the love of his life, JoAnn. They shared 66 wonderful years together and raised four children who were the light of his eyes.

In his early years, he had worked at Wilson Co. but liked the idea of having his own business and purchased two service stations. He sold his businesses and moved to Hutchinson where he was a mechanic for Plowman Ford and then Southdale Ford for about 15 years.

Vern later became a real estate broker. He enjoyed meeting people and helping others to make their dreams come true.

Vern, along with his wife, JoAnn, moved to Brainerd in 1983 where he started Orth’s Dock Service and expanded it to Orth’s Dock & Beach Service. It wasn’t until he was 80 years old that he finally retired.

Vern was a great outdoorsman. He enjoyed watching football & baseball, going fishing, hunting for ducks/geese, deer, and elk, and going four-wheeling in the Arizona mountains. He was a great storyteller who had so many stories to tell.

What Vern cherished most in his life was his family. He was a loving husband and so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He always said how lucky he was to have his family.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Orth of Fort Myers, FL; children, Mark (Lisa) Orth, of Brainerd, MN, Jan (Pete) Jones, of Fort Myers, FL, Kim McCallum, of Fort Myers, FL, and Lisa (Bill) Czaja, of Fort Myers, FL; 18 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Marlen Orth (Jane) Orth and Jerry Orth, sister-in-law, Bev Haugo and brother-in-law Wayne (Judy) Johnson. He will be missed by many of his nephews, nieces, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Donald, Larry, Ronnie, Leroy, & Mike Orth, and son-in-law, Mark McCallum.

A special thank you goes to the staff of Hope Hospice and Creative Caregivers for their excellent care.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 16, 2023, in Brainerd, MN, with a gathering of family and friends to share memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ATTN: Honors & Memorials, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.