Vilma G. Gorfin

Vilma Gloria Gorfin, age 95 of Crosby died on May 19, 2023 at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. She was born on May 28, 1927 in Ironton to Marko and Mary Krmpotich. Vilma married William “Don” Gorfin on October 8, 1948 in Webster, SD. Don and Vilma moved many times from the West Coast to Crosby. They found their peace on Serpent Lake on Peterson Creek Drive.

Vilma is survived by one sister Mary Jane Krumrei of Las Vegas. Don and Vilma had no children, they enjoyed their good friends Eve and Earl Bedard and their large family.

Preceding Vilma in death are her parents; husband Don; and sister Goldie Harthun.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.