Virginia “Ginger” Andersen (Prasnicky)

Age 80 of Minneapolis/Crosby/Merrifield, MN passed away on March 18, 2023 Ginger grew up on a farm in Jump River, WI. She loved her family (dogs too), friends, polka dancing, painting, writing, horses, and the cabin. She will be missed dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joe, Tony, Ed, Betty and Anna; infant siblings, Johana and Dorothy; and sister-in-law’s, Lynne Kasper and Cindy Prasnicky. Survived by her loving husband, Lee; children, Richard, John (Laurie), and Shelly (Larry) Iverson; grandchildren, Aaron (Kim), Zack, Lily and Isaac; siblings, Rose Ann and John as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Memorial service to be held Friday, April 28th at 11AM at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave NE, Mpls. Visitation beginning at 10AM. Reception to follow. Private inurnment at Crystal Lake Cemetery.

www.Washburn-McReavy.com 612-781-1999