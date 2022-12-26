Virginia L. Platisha

Virginia Luella Platisha was born to Anna Marie Olson Karnowski and David Herman Karnowski in Crosby on November 22, 1923. She died peacefully on December 17, 2022 in Crosby with family holding her hand.

Virginia was a 1941 graduate of Crosby Ironton High School. She attended the University of MN and graduated from the MN School of Business in Minneapolis.

She married Eli Platisha on June 22,1951 at the Deerwood Methodist Church with her uncle the Rev. Russell Olson officiating. The couple moved to Portland OR and later returned to MN to raise their family on Serpent Lake.

Virginia was employed by Refrigeration Engineers International, Deerwood Bank, and School District 182. She served on the Deerwood City Council and School Board, and the Lakes Area Concert Association Board. Virginia was a Charter member of the Walter Scott Erickson American Legion Auxiliary in Deerwood and the Deerwood Civic League. She was a longtime member of the Deerwood Methodist Churches, active in Sunday School and Youth Fellowship, and a Girl Scout Leader.

Virginia loved nothing more than time with her family. Hospitality and good food were her passions. She is survived by her daughter Barb (Duane) Anderson of Crosby, sons Perry (Julie) Platisha of Maple Grove, and Steve Platisha of Deerwood, 7 grandchildren, Molly, Blake (Kate), Aaron (Jamie), Joel (Katie), Jordan (Taylor), Ana and Casey, and 10 great-grandchildren, Eva Luella, Benson, Gianna, Henning, Makai, Luella, Tatum, Lynden, Eli, and Aiden, brothers David (Judy) Karnowski of New Brighton and Malcolm Karnowski of Deerwood.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eli, a son, Joseph, her parents, her brother Darwin Karnowski, and many other wonderful family members and friends.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Cascade United Methodist Church in Deerwood. A visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at the Scandia Cemetery in Deerwood at a later date. Wear something pink if you’d like. It was her favorite. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.