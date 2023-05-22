Virginia M. Meller, 99, of Brainerd, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Good Samaritan Village - Bethany.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to Mass and to stay for fellowship and a luncheon after. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd.

Ginny was born April 18, 1924, in St. Cloud, the daughter of Paul John and Valeria (Himsl) Pappenfus. After graduating from high school, she continued her education and worked as a director of modeling, at Sapphire Fashion in New York.

Working for United Airlines as a recruiter for airline stewardesses, Ginny earned their prestigious 1,000,000 mile award.

In 1953, she married Dr. Maurice Meller whom she met at a cocktail party in Minneapolis. The couple made their home in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Ginny was active in the community and enjoyed being part of: Elks Club, MN Medical Auxiliary, Upper Mississippi Auxiliary, Heartland Symphony Orchestra as well as being a board member of the Library and Civic Music Association. She also served many years as President of the St. Francis Women’s Auxiliary.

Her son, Greg’s gourmet cooking skills; granddaughter, Lisa’s love for entertaining guests, travel and fashion; and Joni’s love to shop didn’t fall far from the tree.

Grandchildren and Great Granddaughters, Boating, Playing Bridge and Cards, Picnics and being with her families were some of her favorites.

She will be missed by her daughter, Joni (Russell) Ebert; son, Greg (Laurie) Meller; grandchildren, Lisa (Levi) Ebert Geinert and Daniel Ebert (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Lily and Macy Geinert; and step-grandchildren, Reed and Jerry Hanson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; parents, Paul and Valeria; and brothers, Richard and Leon.

Memorials are preferred to Good Samaritan Hospice, or St. Francis Catholic Church.

