Virginia “Vickie” Johnson, 99, of Nisswa, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Good Samaritan Village - Bethany Campus in Brainerd.

Services for Vickie will be held at a later date.

Vickie was born August 16, 1923, in Woodstock, ILL. In 1943, she married Jack Johnson and the couple enjoyed 76 years together.

Vickie is survived by her three children, Juliana (George) Golden, Kurt (Marilyn) Johnson, and Mickey (Gayle) Johnson; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and her parents.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

218.829.4755

www.nelson-doran.com