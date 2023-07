Wade Jeffrey Sorensen, age 57 of Crosby died on July 17, 2023 at United Hospital in St. Paul. He was born in Minneapolis on February 1, 1966. Wade graduated from the Crosby-Ironton High School, class of 1984.

Wade is survived by his father Thomas Sorensen of Burnsville; his mother, Edna Sorensen of Crosby; his brother, Todd (Susan) Sorensen of Brainerd.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.