Wade M. Mahle

Wade Mathew Mahle, age 58 of Brainerd died on April 1, 2023. He was born on June 23, 1964 in Glencoe, MN to Gerald and Bess (Squires) Mahle.

Wade is survived by his son, Jacob Mahle; his daughter, Megan Mahle; his mother, Bess Mahle; two brothers, Kim (Barbara) Mahle and Shawn Mahle; one sister, Twila (Lyle) Larson and two grandchildren, Isabelle Marie Mahle and Harlow Nicholas Mahle.

Preceding Wade in death are his father and one brother, Kyle Mahle.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Deerwood Townhall (20782 MN 6 in Deerwood MN). All are welcome to attend.