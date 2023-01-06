Wallace “Wally” M. Pantzke

Wallace M. Pantzke, 92 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes parish cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday at the church. Memorials are preferred to the family of Wally. Caring for Wally and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Marion, of 72 years; children, Patricia A. (Gary) Morse, Thomas J. (Tami) Pantzke, Brian M. (Jennifer) Pantzke, and Susanne M. (Steven) Lemme; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His siblings include, Donna (Hap) Johnson, and Yvonne (Lynn) Kalahar. shelleyfuneralchapels 320-632-5242