May 28, 1940 - May 11, 2023

Wendell Eliseuson, 82, passed away on May 11, 2023, at his home, and per his request no services will be held.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Carole; two daughters, Wendy, and Cindy; four grandchildren, Marissa, Kylie, Steven, Kendra; three great grandsons, Dylan, Mason, and Ryan; one brother, Byron; three sisters, Marsha, Gladys, and Dorene.

Wendell was cared for by the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.