William Bartos

William “Bill” David Bartos, age 81, of Pequot Lakes, MN, passed away at home March 30, 2023. He was born to Frank L. and Winifred Violet Bartos (Prendergast) on February 14, 1942, in Crosby, MN.

William is survived by his wife, Eva (Taylor); children, Julie (Allen) Witt, Scott, Tiffany (Paul) Kremer; granddaughter, Olivia Witt; brother, Robert “Bob” Bartos; 3 nieces and 1 nephew. He was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Franklyn Bartos; son, Darin Bartos; and nephew, Tim Bartos.

William was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on August 10, 1952, in Long Prairie, MN. After graduating from Minneapolis Vocational School in 1960 he pursued a career in graphic arts and sign painting. He married his wife Eva on July 13, 1963, in Brainerd, MN.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, April 29, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jenkins, MN.