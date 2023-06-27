William Cline

William Alfred Cline, born on May 5, 1939, in Pequot Lakes, MN, passed away on April 30, 2023, at his home in Las Vegas, NV. He was the son of Raymond and Elaine Cline. William was a devoted husband to his late wife, Mary, for 49 years. He is survived by their three children, Angela Henry, David and his wife Deborah Cline, and Billy and his wife Cindie Cline, as well as his two loving sisters, Carol and her husband Mike Hopkins, and Nancy Shetka. William was a cherished grandfather to Tyler Cline, Jake DeJohn, and Ryan Henry, and a great-grandfather to Alexxis DeJohn. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Bill Cline was a good man with a heart of gold. He left this world and the people he touched better than he found them. He brightened the lives of many and spread joy wherever he went.

He had a great sense of humor and his stories always made people laugh. He had a kind word for everyone and a unique way of making others feel important and special.

Bill was an avid golfer with a competitive spirit and was constantly striving to be the very best. Off the course, he always made time for his kids and grandkids and everyone enjoyed his company because he was so much fun to be around!

Bill’s passion for learning, love of sports and magnetic personality contributed to his occupational success as a teacher, coach and business owner. He made a memorable contribution and added value to the lives of his students, players and customers.

As a father, Bill was second to none. To David and Billy dad was their 1st hero and to Angela, her 1st love. He loved unconditionally and affectionately. He instilled good values, demonstrated his strong character and led by example. He was a life-long fan and introduced us to the Minnesota Vikings at a young age. Together, we shared the triumphs and defeats of every season. It taught us loyalty and the value of family traditions.

Please join us in celebrating the remarkable life of Bill Cline. Bring your stories and fond memories to 50 Lakes Bar & Bottle Shop, 50 Lakes 56448 on July 8 th at 12pm.

As a way to celebrate Bill, please wear purple or any other bright color.