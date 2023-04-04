William Fortune III

William “Bill” Fortune III, age 80, of Brainerd, passed from this world and entered his heavenly home on Saturday, April 1, 2023. He was born to Elizabeth “Betty” and William Fortune, Jr. on November 30, 1942, in Fargo, ND. Bill married Marlowe Jensen on June 19, 1964.

Bill was a very active soldier in the Salvation Army and served on their Corps Council. He will be truly missed by the family he leaves behind.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marlowe; children: Kimberly Perseghetti, William Fortune IV (Margo), Shawn Fortune (Shannon); many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy.

Services will be 11 AM on Tuesday, April 11 at Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes. Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM on Monday at Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes, and one hour prior to the service at the church.