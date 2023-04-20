William Fredrick Bieber, 80, from Deephaven, Minnesota passed away on April 7 due to pulmonary failure. Bill was surrounded by his loving daughters. Bill was born on June 3, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Fred and Grace Bieber.

Bill moved to Edina at age 10 and has lived in MN most of his life. Bill graduated from Edina High School in 1960 where he was recognized as the top hockey goalie in the state. He earned a BA in Business Administration from University of Michigan and was proud to be part of the hockey team when they won the 1964 National Championship.

Business and entrepreneurship was always a passion for Bill. Bill was CEO of the Acrometal and ATEK Companies from the age of 28 until his passing. He founded and grew countless diverse companies that date back to 1945. Today, the ATEK Companies is a diverse multinational manufacturing and technology company with over 800 dedicated and talented employees.

Bill married Kathleen Gans O’Connor in 1968 and had 3 children; Christine, Jim and Kerri. He had numerous and deep relationships, many that date back 60 years. Bill always had a smile, was known for telling silly jokes, laughing and generally having loads of fun. He cultivated his friendships on the squash court, skiing, hunting, fishing, riding horses, golfing and through his business and philanthropic ventures.

Philanthropy, service and giving back to his community was paramount in Bill’s life. He created the Bieber Family Foundation in 1990 to address quality of life for vulnerable people, especially those who are developmentally or physically disabled; a vehicle to honor his beloved son Jim. Bill also served on many boards including Hammer Residences, Washburn Child Guidance Center, Dunwoody College of Technology and TCF Bank.

Church and community were a source of deep substance and importance to Bill. He loved his two weekly bible study groups and attending Wayzata Community church.

Bill is survived by his loving partner, Nancy Grothe, his children; Christy Orris, Jim Bieber, Kerri McAfoos; their husbands Jay and Travis and grandchildren; Luke, Ryan, Blake, William and Graeme.

Bill will always be remembered as being a close and loyal friend who was kind and caring. He was amazingly successful in all he did, yet remained humble and focused his later years on service and giving back to the community.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill at Wayzata Community Church on April 27 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Hammer Residences.