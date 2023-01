William Goodrich, 71, of Baxter, MN passed away on January 29, 2023, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Baxter. Per William’s request, no services will be held.

William was born to Lloyd and Ollie (Simkins) Goodrich on September 8, 1951, in Staples, MN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.