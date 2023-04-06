Wynema Marlatte

Wynema Reuter Marlatte, 96, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Pine River.

She was born November 17, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. Wynema’s first job was as Executive Secretary to the president of Marshall Field’s department store in downtown Chicago. She met her husband, Glenn, at Parkwood Baptist Church and they raised their family in Downers Grove, Illinois. Wynema then returned to work for the Christian publisher, Intervarsity Press, until she and Glenn retired to her beloved family farm in Pine River in 1989. They enjoyed hosting family and friends in Pine River during the summer, and in Lakeland, FL during the winter.

Wynema is survived by her daughter, Glynis Kehoe, Greendale, WI; her son, Travis Marlatte, Fairport, NY; and her grandson Jason Thompson, Kenosha, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Earl and Lelia Pollock Reuter; her brother Earl Reuter Jr.; and her husband Glenn.

Wynema’s family would like to thank her dear friends Brenda and Linda and the staff at Good Samaritan of Pine River for their excellent and loving care.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Riverview Church in Pine River with Pastor Tristan Borland officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd. Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.