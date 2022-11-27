A Cuyuna Christmas offers host of activities, events for December festival

Celebrating Christmas in a big way, the Cuyuna lakes area is hosting a holiday festival filled with signature events, glowing lights, and jolly décor the first weekend of December.

Festivalgoers can enjoy a slew of activities for all ages while supporting support Smiles for Jake, a local suicide prevention movement that spreads positivity through the message that everyone should have hope.

Most of the events will take place on Dec. 3, at Snow Many Smiles in Crosby’s Memorial Park which will be transformed into a dazzling holiday wonderland. The aroma of campfires will fill the air and mingle with the sound of carolers singing classic Christmas tunes and spreading good old-fashioned holiday cheer.

The highlight of the “Hallmark movie-esque” event will be a free concert by PopROCKS which will perform in a heated tent at 4 p.m. Dec. 3. From 2-6 p.m. Dec. 3, there will be games with prizes, face painting, fire dancers, cookie bake-off, hayrides, and the Tree of Love ceremony. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to spread Christmas cheer and free yuletide snacks will be served. The grand finale of fireworks will be at 6 p.m. over Serpent Lake.

Earlier on Dec. 3, there’ll be a group bicycle ride in Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area for Global Fat Bike Day. Riders will meet at the Sagamore Unit Trailhead parking area off Highway 59 and begin either a short or long ride at 10 a.m. Also planned is a Sunset Ride at 4:30 p.m. from the Hudson in Ironton to Snow Many Smiles. Bike lights and holiday decorations are encouraged.

Lunch with Santa will take place at the Deerwood Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Each child will receive lunch donated by the Deerstand, visit Santa, and receive a treat bag and gift appropriate to their age, enjoy entertainment, and go home with a bag full of all the ingredients for a holiday ham dinner.

Some events start during the week

A Cuyuna Christmas Medallion Hunt is also scheduled. Clues will be posted on the Crosby-Ironton Courier’s website, www.c-icourier.com , its Facebook page and on its front window at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Tuesday (until the medallion is found).

The weekend’s other events will begin with Girls Night Out. Participants will have three days to shop at various businesses where they will receive stamps. Stamped entry forms delivered to the Deerwood American Legion by 8:30 p.m. Thursday will be eligible to win $500 in Cuyuna Cash and over 75 door prizes. A designer handbag raffle is also planned that evening as well as food and drink specials.

Fun will continue in the area’s beautiful outdoors Friday with a snowshoe and hiking event along the Cuyuna State Recreation Area State Trails. Later Friday, a Jingle Bell Jam with live music and a holiday attire contest will take place at 7 p.m. at the Ironton American Legion. The Legion will also host a Reindeer Rump Meat Raffle beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Guests can also walk the streets of Crosby's enchanting Main Street and soak up the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Numerous businesses will have specially decorated storefronts and offer special sales throughout the weekend.

As part of Cuyuna Christmas there will be a cash raffle to support Smiles for Jake. First prize is $1,500; second $1,000; third $750; fourth $500; and fifth $250. Tickets are $5 each and available at CRMC’s Cuyuna Lakes Pharmacy, the Ironton American Legion, Town Tavern in Ironton, and Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter.

A Cuyuna Christmas is a yearly yuletide affair brought to the community by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Smiles for Jake, and the support of numerous area businesses, organizations, and volunteers. Event sponsors to date include American Peat Technology, AutoSmith Service Group, BLADEC/CREDI, Crosby Fire Relief Association, Crosby-Ironton Courier, CTC, Cuyuna Chamber, Cuyuna Fire Relief Association, Deerwood Bank, Deerwood Firemen’s Relief Association, GLS Promotions Plus LLC, Graphic Packaging, Guidepoint Pharmacy, Holmvig Excavating, Ironton American Legion, Koop Funeral Home, Tito’s, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Mixed Company A Kava House, Nelson Trucking, Nor-Son Construction, Oberg Fence, Range Disposal Services, and Spalding House. In-kind donors include Anderson Brothers Construction, Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew, Hubbard Radio, Lamar Outdoor Advertising, Peace Trees, Red Rider Resort, R&J Broadcasting, and Super One Foods of Crosby.

For a full schedule, details, list of sponsors, and current information about all the activities visit www.cuyunachristmas.com .

