Ask A Trooper: How far can an object stick out behind a trailer?

Question: I would like to transport a flag pole laying down on a trailer. I am wondering the maximum length a load hanging off can be and what type of markings would be needed.

Answer: The length of a single trailer and load cannot exceed 45 feet in Minnesota.

The combination of truck and trailer cannot exceed 75 feet. If loaded on a shorter trailer the overhang at 4 feet would require a red flag at the end of the projecting load during daylight hours or red lamps from dusk until dawn. Any lengths longer than 75 feet for the combination require a special permit.

Some general safety reminders when pulling a trailer

• Check lights before every trip and regularly throughout the trip.

• Adjust rear vision mirrors or use auxiliary rear vision mirrors to optimize rear visibility.

• Reduce your speed when towing.

• Increase following distance. State law requires you to maintain 500 ft. interval in rural areas.

• Be aware of the increased effects of wind gusts and passing vehicles when towing a trailer.

• Secure loads from shifting, falling or leaking.

• Check tires for proper inflation and for defects.

• Service wheel bearings regularly and check often.

• Stop every 100 miles to check trailer, load, and hitch.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

