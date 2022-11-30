CLC Connection: Spring (semester) is in the air!

It’s hard to “think spring” with our recent spate of winter weather, but we just can’t help ourselves at CLC. Current and new CLC students are registering now for spring semester courses and can continue to register through the second week of January. Classes start Jan. 9 and we have a lot of great opportunities for you at Central Lakes College.

No matter your academic or career path, we have a spring semester start for you! Maybe you want to pursue a technical program, like meat cutting and butchery, nursing, information technology or law enforcement? Perhaps you want to kick start your journey to a bachelor’s degree? Both our associate in arts and transfer pathways degrees provide a strong foundation for completing your four-year degree at a university. Of course, you’ll save a lot of money by starting with us at CLC, especially with the financial aid and scholarships we offer.

If you’re interested in pursuing an education at CLC, I highly encourage you to visit the campus, take a tour and meet with an advisor. No matter where you are in your academic or career planning process, our advisors will help you map out your academic plan. While you’re here, stop by the Financial Aid Office to learn about grant and scholarship opportunities, or check in with our Career and Transfer or Veterans’ Resource Centers. Can’t make it to campus? These resources are available to you virtually, too.

At CLC, we very deliberately have developed a student experience that strives to meet all of your needs, so you can successfully complete your degree or program. We recently opened The Hub, which houses the expanded food pantry, full-time social worker, and community organizations like Bridges of Hope, Lutheran Social Services, Crow Wing County for SNAP and health insurance, and Affinity Plus for financial literacy.

CLC students can also take advantage of an incredible program called the Random Acts of Kindness Fund. If students are experiencing a financial emergency, say, an unexpected vehicle repair, for example, or a high utility bill, or if they just need a temporary boost to make ends meet for the month, they can apply for up to $500 in assistance from the Random Acts of Kindness fund.

In fact, this fiscal year we’ve already awarded nearly $7,000 to our students. If you’re interested in donating to the Random Acts of Kindness fund to support students in this way, you can do so in person or online at www.clcmn.edu/scholarships.

We find that when we connect students to resources that can help them, they are more successful in the classroom.

There are plenty of ways to get involved on campus, even if you’re not a student. We have holiday music shows, theater performances, and cultural and art events on campus. I encourage you to check our event calendar on our website: www.clcmn.edu . We hope to see you this spring (semester)!

Paul Preimesberger is dean of enrollment management and student success at Central Lakes College