Commentary: The Brainerd Public Schools Class of 2023 Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame

The elegant word “distinguished” is synonymous with “eminent,” “renowned,” “prominent,” “esteemed,” “celebrated,” “acclaimed” and, most of all, “respected.” When we think about the people selected as this year's Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame inductees, as well as those honored in the past, it is evident that all of these words hold true in what each of these Brainerd High School graduates have accomplished in life.

Since 1999, Brainerd Public Schools has recognized, through a careful selection process, a limited number of its graduates and their achievements for induction into the Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame. These men and women are among the most respected in their fields, demonstrating renowned leadership, esteemed service and a legacy worthy of celebration.

This year's inductees include a professor of art and galleried artist in New York City and Tokyo; a longtime resident of the Brainerd lakes area who has owned and operated a well-known resort and among other public service and served on the Brainerd Public Schools Board of Education for almost 20 years; and a conductor, educator and entrepreneur in New York City and around the world. The 2023 inductees continue to serve in the area and far beyond. They are among the most respected in their fields and clearly are deserving this recognition for their achievements.

The 2023 Brainerd Public Schools Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame Inductees: Amy Sands (BHS 1989), for outstanding fine art achievements; Ruth Gmeinder (BHS 1971), for public service and as a lead resorter in the Brainerd lakes area; and Craig Arnold (BHS 1972), for his world-renowned conducting and commitment to music education, among other achievements. It is with great pleasure that we welcome and honor these three distinguished humans to the Brainerd Public Schools Hall of Fame in this, the 150th year of Brainerd Public Schools.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony honoring the achievements of these inductees to be held on the morning of Sept. 29 on the campus of Brainerd High School, in the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. This event will be attended by some 1,000 BHS students, and another 1,000 in their classrooms, as well as live streamed to the world on the Brainerd Public Schools YouTube channel. Any questions regarding the event can be directed to John Erickson, Brainerd Public Schools Archivist, at 218-330-1780.

Clinton Strother is a member of the Brainerd Public Schools Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame Committee.