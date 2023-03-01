Commentary: Today is a very personal day for me: I knew Hortense McKay

I recently read a lead newspaper article about a Ukrainian seventh grade teacher who left the classroom, joined the Ukrainian army and fired a gun for the first time ever. She survived her first year as a soldier in defense of democracy against the perversions of an autocratic, nationalistic, international war crimes president of a “neighboring” country.

As the Brainerd Public Schools volunteer archivist/curator, I have encountered numerous heroic acts by BPS students and former students across the 150 years of BPS public education, created a permanent display space at Brainerd High School designated as the “Governor C. Elmer Anderson Leadership Center,” which exhibits stories about the leadership, including heroic leadership, of BPS graduates, and initiated what is now known as the “Brainerd Public Schools Legendary Women Hall of Fame,” which exults some of the many extraordinary women graduates of BPS. Hortense McKay personified all of this.

This is National Women’s History Month, the traditional induction month for BPS women into the Legendary Women Hall of Fame. Archives is in temporary quarters at Baxter Elementary School while Washington Educational Services Building is being renovated. In this delightful space, in the fourth grade pod, I am privileged to commingle with several fourth grade teachers, most of whom are women and who are teaching, among other things, American history. I have seen their determined, caring commitment to their students and I do not doubt for a moment that they would join their Ukrainian colleague if their “neighboring country” invaded America.

In 1939, upon the invasion of a peaceful European democracy by an autocratic, nationalistic, international war crimes president of a “neighboring” country, the slight of stature Hortense McKay, a 1927 BPS graduate, joined the United States Army Nurses Corps, and on Dec. 7, 1941, Brainerd time, treated the wounded, dead and dying American soldiers who were bombed and strafed by the Empire of Japan in the Philippines. And she continued to do that for the next five years, first in the jungles of Bataan, then on the holdout, besieged Corregidor, surviving an harrowing escape by the last submarine out before Corregidor fell, then in New Guinea, and then again in the Philippines when America returned.

It is proper and fitting in this month and times for the far above and beyond service of Hortense McKay, as an American army nurse on the frontlines of a war for democracy 82 years ago, to be recognized by etching her name in the annals of history as the recipient of the rarely awarded Congressional Gold Medal, one of America’s highest honors. Join the array of military and civilian leadership for this emotional, ceremony laden occasion at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts on the campus of Brainerd High School.

John Erickson is the Brainerd Public Schools volunteer archivist/curator.