Crow Wing Energized launches SHIP Workplace Partner awards

Crow Wing Energized recently launched the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Workplace Partner awards applications.

The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership supports community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for active living, healthy eating and tobacco prevention. A primary goal of this collaboration is to prevent chronic diseases before they start. A few things changed this year — the awards are no longer called grants and instead are called partner awards. SHIP developed several areas they want to focus on:



MN Eats: The vision of MN Eats is for all people in the state to experience an equitable, just, nourishing and resilient food system that is responsive to change. In the past, Crow Wing Energized has supported community gardens, food shelves and farmers markets. MN Moves: The vision of MN Moves is for everyone to move in their daily lives — it is vital for health. An award could support bicycle or walk friendly certification. MN Commercial Tobacco-Free: The vision of MN Commercial Tobacco-Free is to work with communities to improve the health and environments for all Minnesotans. MN Well-being: The vision of MN Well-Being is to create opportunities to partner with communities to create equitable, healthy and positive conditions that promote well-being for all.

Last year, 13 workplace partners received over $19,000 funding through the awards. This year, SHIP has allocated $15,000 for workplace partner awards. The deadline to submit the application is March 31. Partner award applications will be reviewed by the Crow Wing Energized Grant Review Committee and scored based on criteria. If all the allocated money is not awarded there will be a second round of grants — date to be determined.

Partner Awards now availableApplicants wishing to create a workplace project are not required to be incorporated 501(c)(3) organizations.

To apply, visit our website, https://crowwingenergized.org/partnerawards/ or contact Karen Johnson, Community Health specialist, at Karen.Johnson@EssentiaHealth.org ; or Kelli Johnson, SHIP coordinator, at Kelli.Johnson@crowwing.us .

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Crow Wing County residents through a focus on Healthy Choices, Mental Fitness, Workplace Wellness, and Community Connections. For more information about free resources, volunteering, classes and events, go to crowwingenergized.org/ . The Dispatch partnered with Crow Wing Energized for a regular column to help motivate health and wellness in the community.