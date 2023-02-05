99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Community contributions
Community contributions
Unedited, unpaid content from readers. Lightly edited.

Crow Wing Energized launches SHIP Workplace Partner awards

The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership supports community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for active living, healthy eating and tobacco prevention.

A collage of images from gardening, healthy living, healthy eating and a bicycle to represent partner awards with Crow Wing Energized.
This year, SHIP has allocated $15,000 for workplace partner awards. The deadline to submit the application is March 31.
Brainerd Dispatch graphic via Canva
By By Kelli Johnson l SHIP, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing Energized
February 05, 2023 10:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Crow Wing Energized recently launched the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Workplace Partner awards applications.

The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership supports community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for active living, healthy eating and tobacco prevention. A primary goal of this collaboration is to prevent chronic diseases before they start. A few things changed this year — the awards are no longer called grants and instead are called partner awards. SHIP developed several areas they want to focus on:

  1. MN Eats: The vision of MN Eats is for all people in the state to experience an equitable, just, nourishing and resilient food system that is responsive to change. In the past, Crow Wing Energized has supported community gardens, food shelves and farmers markets.  
  2. MN Moves: The vision of MN Moves is for everyone to move in their daily lives — it is vital for health. An award could support bicycle or walk friendly certification.  
  3. MN Commercial Tobacco-Free: The vision of MN Commercial Tobacco-Free is to work with communities to improve the health and environments for all Minnesotans.
  4. MN Well-being: The vision of MN Well-Being is to create opportunities to partner with communities to create equitable, healthy and positive conditions that promote well-being for all. 

Last year, 13 workplace partners received over $19,000 funding through the awards. This year, SHIP has allocated $15,000 for workplace partner awards. The deadline to submit the application is March 31. Partner award applications will be reviewed by the Crow Wing Energized Grant Review Committee and scored based on criteria. If all the allocated money is not awarded there will be a second round of grants — date to be determined.
Partner Awards now availableApplicants wishing to create a workplace project are not required to be incorporated 501(c)(3) organizations.

To apply, visit our website, https://crowwingenergized.org/partnerawards/ or contact Karen Johnson, Community Health specialist, at Karen.Johnson@EssentiaHealth.org ; or Kelli Johnson, SHIP coordinator, at Kelli.Johnson@crowwing.us .

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Crow Wing County residents through a focus on Healthy Choices, Mental Fitness, Workplace Wellness, and Community Connections. For more information about free resources, volunteering, classes and events, go to crowwingenergized.org/ . The Dispatch partnered with Crow Wing Energized for a regular column to help motivate health and wellness in the community.

Related Topics: MIDWEEK MOTIVATORCROW WING ENERGIZEDHEALTH
What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Tyre Nichols' death and the responsibility of religion
"If we are unwilling to admit that the racism exists in our power structures, people of color will continue to pay a deadly price."
February 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Beaver Novak, owner of Beaver's Cafe in Minto, shares a laugh with customers early Friday. From left; Larry Roy, Mike Farder and Gary Slominski and Dennis Ray and Kathy Reavis in the background. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Columns
Three ag-related jokes you might enjoy
We could all use a good laugh to start out the new year.
February 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
The Paris Apartment
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘The cheap, grubby reality’
This week's feature read is "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley.
February 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Thoughts on and around the Road
"Life is short, ends in a moment, and we don’t think much about it some days. ... It’s a scenic highway, and we should keep it that way, go a bit slower, and enjoy life."
February 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke