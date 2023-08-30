Do you have concerns about falling?

BRAINERD — September is National Falls Prevention Month and Crow Wing Energized is gearing up to offer an award-winning, evidence-based program, Matter of Balance.

This program is designed to reduce the stigma associated with falls. It emphasizes practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels. Classes are free and hosted once a week for eight weeks for two hours each.

Participants will learn to

View falls as controllable.

Set goals for increasing activity.

Make changes to reduce fall risks at home.

Exercise and stretch to increase strength and balance.

Who should attend?

Anyone concerned about falls.

Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength.

Anyone who has fallen in the past.

Anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns.

Anyone looking for a group of people to relate to and talk about fall concerns.

I was trained to co-facilitate this class a year ago and I fell in love with teaching it and sharing the importance of the class. Matter of Balance is designed to bring people together that share a common concern, falls.

I believe that by sharing your concerns about any topic, in this case falls, you can help others to overcome and work through their own fears. I noticed that the more participants shared and opened up the more the others in the group were able to get out of it. This in return helped everyone realize that they are not alone.

In the fall of 2022, Crow Wing Energized offered three Matter of Balance classes. According to the post survey given to all participants, 62% of the participants reduced their fear of falls after taking this class and 82% would recommend that a friend or family member take the class. I asked one of our participants what her one take away was.

She said “I feel more comfortable speaking up for myself and what I need. I learned new exercises and stretches that I can do on my own and I just feel overall better about my health.”

Don’t hesitate, register for an upcoming class today!

There are three classes to choose from and they do fill up, so register soon. We offer classes in Pequot Lakes, Brainerd, and Crosslake.

Pequot Lakes City Hall, 2-4 p.m.Thursdays starting Sept. 7 to Oct. 26.

Crosslake Lutheran Church, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 12 to Oct. 31.

Brainerd Family YMCA, 1-3 p.m.Tuesdays starting Sept. 19 to Nov. 7. Register online at CrowWingEnergized.org/events or call Kara Schaefer at 218-454-5901.

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Crow Wing County residents through a focus on Healthy Choices, Mental Fitness, Workplace Wellness, and Community Connections. For more information about free resources, volunteering, classes and events, go to https://crowwingenergized.org

