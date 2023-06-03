Guest Opinion: A clear contrast in priorities

The Minnesota legislative session has finally wrapped up. Amidst the chaos, Democrats continued their push for multiple bonding bills, which Republicans refused to vote for unless we could also find a way to provide funding for nursing homes throughout the state, which we all know have been facing a massive crisis. While I’m happy to report that Republicans were able to secure the important funding needed to keep nursing homes and long-term care facilities afloat, it also came at a steep cost.

Democrats pushed forward two bonding bills: one cash bill and one traditional bonding bill. Historically, these bills are meant to fund critical infrastructure projects throughout the state, such as wastewater treatment facilities, roads, bridges, clean water projects, flood mitigation efforts, and more. These bills are meant to maintain and support all the facilities that keep our state and communities safe and running efficiently. For that reason, they should focus equally on metro and rural Minnesota. But instead of focusing on important issues, Democrats seized the opportunity to pass bills that fund a number of their metro-centric pet projects.

Democrats couldn’t be bothered to find money for tax relief, despite an $18 billion surplus, but were able to fund a cash bill that costs around $1 billion. Though there are a handful of good inclusions in each of these bills, they don’t adequately address infrastructure needs throughout the state, instead opting to fund a number of “fun” projects that benefit metro legislators. We’re talking $1 million for community tree planting grants, $4 million for skate parks, $16.6 million for metro regional parks, $13 million to Explore MN to promote sporting events, and so much more. We have out of date infrastructure all through rural Minnesota, and we have cities struggling with clean water standards. Instead of using the opportunity to help smaller communities, these bills funnel excess money into metro projects.

That being said, there were a handful of meaningful rural projects that were funded. For example, I was able to get three district projects included in these otherwise bad bills. $3.1 million in funding will go to much-needed water system improvements in Swanville. This money will be used to make improvements to the city’s drinking water system, which has been desperately needed for quite some time. Another $3 million will go to Lake Shamineau’s Lake Improvement District to construct improvements necessary to prevent and alleviate flooding in the area. Also included is $700 thousand for Morrison County’s Weyerhaeuser Museum, which will allow them to address riverbank stabilization in the area. In recent years, the riverbank has been eroding so quickly, it has put the museum’s location at risk. This funding was necessary to save the museum that houses so much local and regional history for the area.

While I’m happy that I was able to get funding for these local projects, many other outstate bonding requests were not addressed. Instead, Democrats opted to fund frivolous grants throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul. The three projects I got funded are just a snapshot of some of the critical needs in our state that need to be addressed. As we head into next year’s session, it will be another bonding year, and Democrats have already stated their interest in doing yet another cash bill. Though I don’t have much hope in it happening, I believe we should focus on actual infrastructure needs instead of grants for art centers, theater space, and tree planting. If the next session is anything like the one that just ended, we can instead expect more grants for metro projects, increased taxes and one-sided law-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Wesenberg represents District 10 in the Minnesota Senate.