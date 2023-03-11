Guest Opinion: A commonsense public safety initiative

In a Feb. 25 Guest Opinion , Senator Justin Eichorn wrote that SF 1723 is the most extreme gun safety bill ever introduced in the Minnesota Legislature. Here is the introduction to the bill.

“To protect the life and liberty of Minnesotans from gun violence by people who would deny them those rights, it is necessary to implement a rational regulatory system for firearms like Minnesota's long-standing system for licensing drivers and registering motor vehicles. Motor vehicles have lawful purposes, but they can be deadly, likewise for firearms. Motor vehicle ownership and use has been responsibly regulated resulting in reductions in motor vehicle fatalities. A similar system of rational and responsible regulation of firearms would result in reductions in firearms-related fatalities as well. The United States Supreme Court has held that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to bear arms in self-defense. However, the court acknowledged that reasonable restrictions may be placed on firearms, some of which have long been effectively banned from private ownership. This legislation is consistent with the court's holdings and strikes a proper balance between an individual's right to bear arms and the compelling interests of the state both in ensuring that dangerous persons do not get access to firearms and protecting its citizens from gun violence.

Nothing in this legislation infringes on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. The legislation is narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling state interest while placing minimal burdens on individuals who wish to own and possess a firearm.”

The senator's rhetoric is designed to mislead, misinform, and frighten. Here’s what the bill contains and why.

It requires registration of all firearms and creates a database of firearms registrations for the use of law enforcement. It will be deemed private data and will not be available to the public. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 1,700 guns were stolen across Minnesota in 2021.

It requires registration of all magazines over 10 rounds and bans a long list of military style assault weapons. An analysis of mass shootings between 1990 and 2023 shows that the majority were carried out with legally obtained semi-automatic rifles with high-capacity magazines. These weapons were used in Texas at Sutherland Springs, Killeen, El Paso, and Uvalde. They were also used at Las Vegas, Parkland in Florida as well as the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre with tremendous loss of innocent lives.

It requires all gun owners to have a permit to possess a firearm and to carry minimum liability insurance. Just as is required to drive a vehicle.

It prohibits an individual from carrying a firearm at all government facilities and property to protect those who work or otherwise have business in those buildings.

It limits an individual to buying only one gun every 30 days but does not apply to firearms dealers, law enforcement agencies, private security companies or the purchase of antique firearms.

It creates a felony for deliberately ignoring signs prohibiting carrying a firearm into a private building. Again, this is for the safety of those using said building.

It prohibits 18-21 year olds from possessing pistols, semi-automatic military style weapons, weapons of 50 caliber or more or high-capacity magazines. This does not in any way prohibit hunting rifles unless someone is using an assault weapon to deer hunt. Which common sense tells you this is ridiculous.

Other parts of the bill states that a parent or guardian may not knowingly direct, allow, or permit a person under the age of 18 to possess a firearm in violation of the previous section.

As for the requirement for physical and mental health testing this is the language the bill uses under the section labeled Firearm Safety and Training classes. “Other physical and mental testing as the commissioner of public safety finds necessary to determine the applicant's fitness to use, possess, carry, and transport a firearm safely.” this in no way would be a universal requirement.

Other sections of the bill deal with the negligent storage of firearms and require individuals to take reasonable actions to safely store a firearm. It also deals with the transfer of firearms and prohibits gun trafficking, meaning an individual cannot come into the state with the purpose of transferring guns to an ineligible person. The manufacture, selling and ownership of untraceable guns known as “ghost guns” would also be prohibited.

None of these measures infringe on an individual's right to gun ownership, they simply offer a minimum layer of protection against violent death by those who would seek to destroy our peaceful existence. Despite what the senator says, this is not an anti-gun bill but a common-sense public safety initiative.

Kimberly Slipy is a director with the Crow Wing County DFL.